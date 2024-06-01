Power Outage Schedules Across Ukraine Will Be In Effect From 18:00 To 24:00 Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power limits for industrial and household consumers across Ukraine on Saturday, June 1, will be in effect from 18:00 to 24:00.

According to Ukrinform, National Power Company Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook.

"The restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine from 18:00 to 24:00," the statement said.

If the limits are exceeded, regional power distribution companies may apply hourly power outage schedules.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of June 1, Russians again attacked Ukraine's facilities. Equipment was damaged at the facilities in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Two hydroelectric power plants were also subjected to attacks by Russian troops, resulting in significant damage to equipment.

Photo: JSC Kharkivoblenergo