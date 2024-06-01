Kuwait CMA Academy.. Promoting Knowledge Economy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Academy is a specialized educational and training institution; an independent and non-profit body under the Authority's supervision.

The Academy, established in 2021, comes as part of New Kuwait Vision 2035, as it contributes to promoting the knowledge economy, fashioning a suitable infrastructure for it, and equipping those in the field with adequate skill-sets.

The project aims to create a competitive environment, the benefits of which are reaped by the state of Kuwait's economy.

Speaking to KUNA, Academy Director General Abdulaziz Al-Bader described the institution as an educational extension of the Authority, helping it achieve long-term strategic goals.

The Academy will positively impact socioeconomic reality, reflected Al-Bader, adding that it goes in line with the Authority's operational strategy and comprehensive, financial national program.

It is setting forth to be an active contributor to promoting efficiency of capital market workers via presenting diverse programs, commented Al-Bader.

To achieve Kuwait's vision of becoming a regional financial hub brimming with investment opportunities, the Academy is seeking cooperation with professional international institutions, he added.

Alongside training and accreditation programs, Al-Bader said the Academy will also be establishing a digital library, creating alliances with local universities for the exchange of expertise and opportunities.

CMA was established 2010 to regulate and supervise securities' activities, ensure transparency, fairness, efficiency, and observe listed companies' implementation of Corporate Governance regulations, in addition to protecting investors from unfair practices and violations. (end)

