Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri's Dream Run Ends In Semis

Singapore, June 1 (IANS) Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's remarkable journey at the Singapore Open Super 750 came to an end on Saturday, as the Indian women's doubles pair bowed out in the semifinals after a 21-23,11-21 defeat against Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

Facing the formidable fourth-seeded Japanese pair, Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, the Indian pair entered the court with high hopes and determination. The match began with promise as Jolly and Gopichand secured the first two points but soon found themselves grappling with the precision and agility of their opponents. A few faltered net shots allowed Matsuyama and Shida to gain an 8-2 lead, putting the Indian duo on the back foot.

Refusing to be overwhelmed, Jolly and Gopichand rallied, clawing their way back into the game. Brilliant winners from Gayatri, coupled with errors from the Japanese side, brought the score to 9-11 at the mid-game break. The momentum seemed to shift as Treesa's powerful shots levelled the score at 16-16.

The Indian pair's counter-attacking prowess pushed the game to a thrilling 20-20, but Matsuyama and Shida managed to clinch the first game 23-21 with a decisive winner.

The second game, however, told a different story. The Indian pair appeared disoriented as Matsuyama and Shida surged ahead, leading 11-2 at the mid-game break. Despite a spirited attempt to narrow the gap, Jolly and Gopichand could not bridge the deficit, eventually conceding the game 21-11.

Their path to the semi-finals was paved with impressive victories, including triumphs over the world number two in the pre-quarter-finals and the world number six in the quarter-finals. With the loss in the semis, India's campaign ended without a podium finish in the tournament.