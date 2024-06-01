(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Hotel Sarina Dhaka introduces its chef Edward Gomes. With over 42 years of experience, Chef Edward has a rich history of working in renowned and international chain establishments, including Hotel Sarina in Dhaka, The Sheraton Hotel in Dubai, Sofitel Hotel in the UAE and many others.

Chef Edward blends traditional techniques with innovative flair to create dishes that tantalise the taste buds, said the hotel in a release.

A diverse skill set, including his proficiency in Microsoft Office, team management and fine dining, make him a valuable asset to any organisation for culinary operations, added the release.

Chef Edward goes above and beyond to ensure that every guest enjoys a memorable dining experience, personalised to their preferences and dietary needs, it concluded.