No Breakthrough, No Explosion At Shangri-La


6/1/2024 1:14:58 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – Rising tensions between China and US allies in Asia set the tone for this year's Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, a defense talk shop that brought together defense officials and policy experts from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

In his highly anticipated keynote speech , Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr pulled no punches by slamming Beijing's aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

In a barely veiled criticism of the Asian superpower, the Filipino leader highlighted its“illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive actions [which] continue to violate our sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction” in the hotly disputed waters.

More broadly, Marcos Jr warned of the“permanent fact” of China's aim to achieve“determining influence over the security situation and the economic evolution of this region.”

Faced with criticism at home and overseas for his hard pivot back to Western allies after six years of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte's pro-China foreign policy, Marcos Jr underscored the“stabilizing presence of the United States [as] crucial to regional peace.”

Nevertheless, the Filipino leader made it clear that, similar to other Southeast Asian states, he is not fully aligning with one superpower against another since“[i]t's never a choice” and“[b]oth countries are important” for regional peace and prosperity.

Recognizing the dire consequences of an untrammeled New Cold War, the two superpowers also initiated vital conversations on the sidelines of the mega-event.

During his meeting with China's newly-installed defense minister, Dong Jun, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held what the US characterized as“firm but professional” conversations on a wide range of issues including disagreements over Beijing's nuclear, space, and cyber development policies, actions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits, and alleged“lethal aid” to Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

This marked the first meeting of its kind between US and Chinese defense chiefs in 18 months, raising hopes of restoring guardrails in their bilateral military relations.

This year's Shangri-La Dialogue couldn't have been more timely. It came hot on the heels of China's massive drills around Taiwan
shortly after the self-ruling island nation inaugurated its new president, Lai Ching-te .

