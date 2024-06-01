Sultan Of Brunei Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei has sent a letter ofcongratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on theoccasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

I am pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to you, theGovernment and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasionof your independence Day.

The friendly ties between our two countries is very much valuedand we welcome opportunities to further develop these relationsboth bilaterally as well as our work in international forums.

I would also like to wish you and your Government much successin all your preparations to host the 29th Session of the Conferenceof the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention onClimate Change later this year.

May Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala bless Your Excellency withcontinued good health and happiness as well as the people of theRepublic of Azerbaijan with peace and prosperity.

Wassalamu Alaikum Warahmatullaahi Wabarakaatuh

Haji Hassanal Bolkiah

Sultan of Brunei"