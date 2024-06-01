               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Pakistan's PM To Visit China


6/1/2024 12:22:19 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIJING, Jun 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – At the invitation of Chinese Premier, Li Qiang, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, will pay an official visit to China from Jun 4 to 8, foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, announced yesterday.– NNN-XINHUA

