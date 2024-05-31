Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 30th May 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,778.0 -3.5% 14.4% RSISX USD Index 1,748.3 -3.5% 14.4%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 4,920.6 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 3.7 # of Traded Companies 52 Traded Shares (mn)/d 5,335 # of Companies (Up) 24 Total Trades (#/d) 3,133 # of Companies (Down) 12 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,943 # of Companies (Not changed) 16 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 15,108 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 2

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.410 46.4% 127.8% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.390 44.4% -85.0% Economy Bank BEFI 0.250 13.6% -16.7% Mosul Bank BMFI 0.190 11.8% -5.0% Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM) BLAD 0.150 7.1% 15.4% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 21.000 -11.9% 0.5% Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.080 -11.1% 0.0% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 1.070 -8.5% 101.9% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 3.080 -8.1% 23.7% Ready Made Clothes IRMC 3.310 -5.4% -26.0% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,391.2 1,054.0 28.3% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 636.8 482.4 12.9% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 606.7 459.6 12.3% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 537.8 407.4 10.9% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 439.2 332.8 8.9%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,241 3,238.0 2,453.0 65.8% Agriculture 252 639.9 484.8 13.0% Telecom 236 537.8 407.4 10.9% Industry 272 249.7 189.2 5.1% Services 92 143.7 108.9 2.9% Hotels&Tourism 38 111.5 84.5 2.3% Investment 2 0.0 0.0 0.0% Insurance 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,133 4,920.6 3,727.8 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



The Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) participated in the Arab-Turkish Banking Summit organized by the Union of Arab Banks in Istanbul over two days. The summit discussed the vision of Arab-Turkish and international economic relations, by highlighting the areas of mutual investment and banking cooperation. (ISC)

On Sunday, Chairman of the Securities Commission, Faisal Al- Haimus, announced joint cooperation with the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance to list government bonds on the Iraq Stock Exchange. (INA)

Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 30.0% bonus issue to IQD325.0 bn.

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) will hold its AGM on Jun. 29 and will discuss and approve the following subjects: 1) The annual financial statements of the ISX for the ending year Dec. 31, 2023. 2) The report of the Board of Governors on the market's activities for the year 2023. 3) The ISX's program for the year 2024. ISX requested Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on May 29 and May 30. ISX requested International Islamic Bank (BINT) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on May 28 and May 30.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) resumed trading on May 29 after holding its AGM on May 28 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements. New shares of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) from the capital increase through a 30.0% bonus issue to IQD325.0 bn resumed trading on May 30.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Ashur International Bank (BASH) starting May 26 due to the AGM that will be held on May 29 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) starting May 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 1 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) starting Jun. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 28 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) starting Jun. 30 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 3 to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members, and selling the company's headquarters land and purchasing an alternative site.