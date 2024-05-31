Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq stock exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 30th May 2024).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
| RSISX index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,778.0
| -3.5%
| 14.4%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,748.3
| -3.5%
| 14.4%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 4,920.6
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 3.7
| # of Traded Companies
| 52
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 5,335
| # of Companies (Up)
| 24
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 3,133
| # of Companies (Down)
| 12
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 19,943
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 16
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 15,108
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 4
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 2
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Gulf Commercial Bank
| BGUC
| 0.410
| 46.4%
| 127.8%
| International Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BINT
| 0.390
| 44.4%
| -85.0%
| Economy Bank
| BEFI
| 0.250
| 13.6%
| -16.7%
| Mosul Bank
| BMFI
| 0.190
| 11.8%
| -5.0%
| Al-Ataa Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BLAD
| 0.150
| 7.1%
| 15.4%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Iraqi Agricultural Products
| AIRP
| 21.000
| -11.9%
| 0.5%
| Babylon Bank (UCM)
| BBAY
| 0.080
| -11.1%
| 0.0%
| Iraqi Islamic Bank
| BIIB
| 1.070
| -8.5%
| 101.9%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 3.080
| -8.1%
| 23.7%
| Ready Made Clothes
| IRMC
| 3.310
| -5.4%
| -26.0%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 1,391.2
| 1,054.0
| 28.3%
| Iraqi for Seed Production
| AISP
| 636.8
| 482.4
| 12.9%
| Gulf Commercial Bank
| BGUC
| 606.7
| 459.6
| 12.3%
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 537.8
| 407.4
| 10.9%
| Al-Mansour Bank
| BMNS
| 439.2
| 332.8
| 8.9%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 2,241
| 3,238.0
| 2,453.0
| 65.8%
| Agriculture
| 252
| 639.9
| 484.8
| 13.0%
| Telecom
| 236
| 537.8
| 407.4
| 10.9%
| Industry
| 272
| 249.7
| 189.2
| 5.1%
| Services
| 92
| 143.7
| 108.9
| 2.9%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 38
| 111.5
| 84.5
| 2.3%
| Investment
| 2
| 0.0
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Insurance
| 0
| 0.0
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 3,133
| 4,920.6
| 3,727.8
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iraq Stock Exchange
The Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) participated in the Arab-Turkish Banking Summit organized by the Union of Arab Banks in Istanbul over two days. The summit discussed the vision of Arab-Turkish and international economic relations, by highlighting the areas of mutual investment and banking cooperation. (ISC) On Sunday, Chairman of the Securities Commission, Faisal Al- Haimus, announced joint cooperation with the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance to list government bonds on the Iraq Stock Exchange. (INA) Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 30.0% bonus issue to IQD325.0 bn. The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) will hold its AGM on Jun. 29 and will discuss and approve the following subjects: 1) The annual financial statements of the ISX for the ending year Dec. 31, 2023. 2) The report of the Board of Governors on the market's activities for the year 2023. 3) The ISX's program for the year 2024. ISX requested Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on May 29 and May 30. ISX requested International Islamic Bank (BINT) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on May 28 and May 30.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) resumed trading on May 29 after holding its AGM on May 28 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements. New shares of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) from the capital increase through a 30.0% bonus issue to IQD325.0 bn resumed trading on May 30.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX suspended trading of Ashur International Bank (BASH) starting May 26 due to the AGM that will be held on May 29 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. ISX suspended trading of Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) starting May 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 1 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, and dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) starting Jun. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 28 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) starting Jun. 30 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 3 to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members, and selling the company's headquarters land and purchasing an alternative site.
MENAFN31052024000217011061ID1108282916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.