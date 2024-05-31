Deos Hair Care Launches Its New Hair Growing Shampoo And Conditioner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deos Hair Care has launched its new Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner, formulated to help people struggling with thinning hair and hair loss. Completely free from paraben, sulfate, and aluminum, this luxury, high-performing, healthy product packs the power of strengthening, reinvigorating, and DHT-blocking ingredients, including caffeine, biotin, rosemary oil, keratin, castor seed oil, and panthenol.Deos Hair Care has named their product lines Adonis and Aphrodite, after the Greek god and goddess of beauty, rather than using traditional hair growth product names, which frequently conjure images of hair loss. The naming strategy aims to inspire consumers with the sense of rejuvenation and attractiveness inherent in these legendary figures by emphasizing empowerment, self-improvement, and self-confidence.Dylan Maude, owner of Deos Hair Care, stated, "Our company was created because we wanted a product that combined all of the best hair growth ingredients available. Many products use one or two ingredients and stop there, but we wanted to do more. We were also unhappy with how most hair growth products on the market remind you of your hair loss.""When you walk in the bathroom or shower and see other brand names, you immediately think of your hair loss. We wanted to instead remind you of self-improvement and self-confidence by using Adonis and Aphrodite," he further adds.The efficacy of these solutions is not merely a statement; sincere customer endorsements support it. Longtime customer Douglas says, "This is the first hair growth product I have used where I can see my hair coming back. I have been struggling with hair loss for over ten years, and this is the first product where I can see and feel the results."To learn more, visitAbout Deos Hair CareFounded with a passion for hair care innovation, Deos Hair Care combines the most potent natural components with the greatest available scientific research. The company is dedicated to helping people use vivid, healthy hair to reflect who they are. Every product in the Deos collection demonstrates this dedication; they are all designed to improve the health and vibrancy of customers' hair while aiming to boost self-confidence and overall well-being.For the latest updates, follow Deos Hair Care on Social Media:Facebook:Instagram:

