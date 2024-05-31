EU Welcomes Biden Roadmap To Enduring Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated full support to the proposal for ceasefire in Gaza Strip declared by US President Joe Biden on Friday.

"All our support to Biden roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of hostages leading to a permanent cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of IDF and reconstruction efforts to commence," he wrote on his X account, referring to the Israeli forces.

"The war has to end now," Borrell stressed.

Earlier today, Biden announced a three-phase new proposal by the Israeli occupation authorities to end the war in Gaza which claimed more than 36,000 lives among the ranks of the Palestinian civilians over the past eight months. (end)

