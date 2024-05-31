Tom Madden's New Book 'Planetary Lifeguard: Blowing The Whistle On Climate Change' Available On Amazon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, Fla., May 31, 2024 -- Interested in more about the ongoing fight against climate change? Author and CEO Tom Madden's new Planetary Lifeguard tells how we can rescue our planet by staying fully informed, armed with knowledge!



Planetary Lifeguard: Blowing the Whistle on Climate Change looks at the havoc carbon emissions from fossil fuels are causing mother earth and what we must do to save her.



Madden, a former Atlantic City, NJ lifeguard created a Planetary Lifeguard to lead us to victory over global warming. His latest book takes you on an enlightening, enterprising and educational journey showing the urgency of switching faster to renewable energy and sustainability before it's too late.



The book is available in paperback or eBook on Amazon.



About Thomas J. Madden:



Tom Madden is the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group, an award-winning international public relations firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, which he started in 1981 when he left NBC. The firm represents clients across the country and worldwide and has provided crisis management plus an array of PR services to some of the largest companies in America.



When not helping companies' perfect their PR strategies, Madden focuses on writing books and on his weekly blog at Madden Mischief, where he covers politics, current events and now is dedicated to saving the environment. In his articles, books and blogs Madden is fighting a war against climate change with his creation Planetary Lifeguardâ„¢ on the front line educating the public about the threats earth is facing and how best to combat global warming.



Other books written by Madden include Wordshine Man, SPIN MAN, King of the Condo, Is there enough Brady in Trump to win the InSUPERable Bowl? and Love Boat 78. Madden is a graduate of Temple University and has a master's degree from the Annenberg School of Communications at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA.



