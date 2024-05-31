SEXY Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Stunning In Plunging Neckline Outfit; Take A Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a popular icon who never fails to turn heads with her stunning appearances. On Friday (May 31), the also turned to Instagram and shared a series of photos that have since gone viral.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon appear in the Indian adaptation of the International series Citadel.

Samantha is a fashion icon who always turns heads with her stunning appearance. On Friday, the actress also turned to Instagram and published a series of photos that have since gone viral.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was wearing a wine-colored dress in her most recent photos. She minimised accessories and allowed her sartorial choices take centre stage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu went for glam makeup with dark wine-colored lips and looked stunning as always.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu's followers flocked to the comments section shortly after the photos were released to show their support for their beloved actor.

“Oh my oh my girl.. Looking stunning. What a gorgeous look – that face card is to die for! Truly a magic!” one of the fans wrote. While another user called her“stunned”, a third user wrote,“dead”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last spotted in Kushi, where she works. The love drama also included Vijay Deverakonda as the main. The film received mixed reviews from critics and grossed more than Rs 70 crore at the box office.

Samantha will next appear in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan. Raj and DK are the directors, and the narrative is being kept under wraps.

However, earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra spoke out about the Indian version of her show, revealing that the plotlines are interconnected.