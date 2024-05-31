AIQ Elevates Energy Innovation: Debuting Revolutionary AI Solutions At Baku Energy Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



AIQ, a frontrunner in AI technologies for the energy sector,debuts as the sponsor of the Baku Energy Week, featuring therenowned Caspian Oil and Exhibition, the Caspian InternationalEnergy and Green Energy Exhibition, and the prestigious Baku EnergyForum-a pinnacle event in the global energy industry.

According to Azernews , from June 4 to 6, AIQwill unveil its latest innovations at the Caspian Oil and Gasconference, offering interactive platforms and presentations todemonstrate the practical application of IT technologies in theenergy domain.

At the forum, AIQ will elucidate how IT technologies canoptimize energy transition initiatives, showcasing a suite ofadvanced solutions tailored to enhance operational efficiency,safety protocols, environmental protection, and carbon emissionsreduction.

Over its three-year tenure, AIQ has developed more than 20cutting-edge products, three of which will take center stage at theBaku event:

RoboWell: The world's pioneering autonomous solution for gaslift well management, boasting self-regulating capabilities tomaximize production efficiency by up to 30%, facilitating apotential 5% increase in good production.

AR360: A data-driven intelligent reservoir management solutionoffering a comprehensive 360o view of reservoirs. This innovationintegrates subsurface data into a single system, leveraging AI andautomation to optimize field development plans, extending activewell service life by 20% and reducing drilling costs by 5-10%.

SMARTi: Designed to bolster safety and labor protection inindustrial settings, SMARTi utilizes AI analysis of videosurveillance data for intelligent monitoring, incident detection,and safety rule enforcement. With over 90% accuracy in identifyingviolations and events, SMARTi enhances industrial safety protocolssignificantly.

AIQ's participation in the Baku Forum signals a strategic shiftfollowing its acquisition by Presight (ADX: Presight), a UAE-basedbig data analytics and AI technology company. This move aims tobroaden market reach and expand the client base.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, AIQ aligns with the UAE's ambitiousgoals to lead in AI by 2031. The company's solutions driveproductivity, efficiency, safety, and sustainability in industrialoperations.

As an active advocate for the UAE's AI aspirations, AIQcontributes to Abu Dhabi's AI ecosystem, spearheading technologicalinnovation and sustainable development in the energy sector.

