Roadmap For National Renovation Program To Be Completed By July

The preparation of the Roadmap for the National RenovationProgram (NRP) will be completed by July of this year, Azernews reports that this was stated by NargizBagirli, head of the Efficiency Department of the Ministryof Energy, at the second annual report meeting of the AzerbaijanRapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF), funded by the EuropeanUnion and managed by the World Bank.

She noted that several tasks have been carried out to supportthe activities of the Energy Efficiency Fund and to prepare theRoadmap for the NRP.

"Data on public buildings, excluding the liberated territories,have been collected. These buildings have been classified accordingto their typology and climate zones. Energy audits have beenconducted on 10 public buildings in Baku, Ganja, Sheki, andGakh."