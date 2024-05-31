Union Coop Opens New Silicon Oasis' Branch TODAY With 6-Day Promotion

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Union Coop Opens New Silicon Oasis' Branch TODAY with 6-Day







The Cooperative has inaugurated its 27th branch in Dubai Silicon Oasis today at 5 p.m., offering shoppers up to 60% discounts on a wide range of products from May 31 to June 5, 2024.

Dubai, UAE:

Union Coop inaugurated its 27th branch in Dubai Silicon Oasis today at 5 p.m., aiming to provide exceptional services to shoppers in the area and its surroundings, who will benefit from the periodic promotional campaigns and discounts offered throughout the year.

On the occasion of opening its 27th branch in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Union Coop is offering shoppers special discounts at the branch for 6 days from May 31 to June 5, 2024. The discounts will reach up to 60% on hundreds of selected food and non-food items, catering to the needs and desires of shoppers, ensuring competitive prices, and providing numerous purchasing options for all essential and most consumed goods at reduced prices.

The CEO of Union Coop, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, affirmed that the opening of the new branch comes amidst the development witnessed by the retail sector in Dubai and keeps pace with the significant competition in the country's retail trade. This development requires meeting the demands of consumers from all categories, which is to offer quality products at competitive prices. The Cooperative is committed to supporting economic development by expanding its services, centers, and branches. This effort aims to provide an exceptional shopping experience and ensure the strategic supply of consumer goods for the emirate.

He pointed out that the new branch was built with the application of the best engineering standards and international architectural designs that are eco-friendly, providing shoppers with a comfortable and unique shopping experience. He noted that the center will achieve a qualitative leap in meeting all the expectations and requirements due to its prime location, especially for residents of the Silicon Oasis area and its neighboring regions.

The Dubai Silicon Oasis branch is located within the new shopping center belonging to Union Coop, which will be officially opened soon. It is considered one of the integrated community commercial centers, consisting of 44 shops and a mosque.