Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market To Skyrocket To $90.21 Billion By 2030

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market by Application (Logistics, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Retail and Others), Solution (Hardware, Software and Services), Range (Short Range and Long Range) and Vehicle Type (Aerial Delivery Drones, Ground Delivery Bots, Self-driving Trucks and Vans): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,"

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is expected to be valued at $12.88 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $90.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.1% from 2021 to 2030. North America is expected to be the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $5.23 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $42.58 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 26.2%. Europe is estimated to reach $28.87 million by 2030, at a significant CAGR of 24.8%.

Presently, the global autonomous last mile delivery industry is dominated by North America followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market particularly by U.S. owing to growing demand for contactless and fast delivery.

The factors such as increase in demand for fast delivery of packages and rise in technological advancements in delivery vehicles, drive the autonomous last mile delivery market growth. However, lack of required infrastructure to support operations of autonomous delivery services and government regulations is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Further, development of aerial delivery drones that function smoothly in geographically challenging areas followed by their consideration to be an efficient means to deliver packages is expected to create numerous opportunities for the expansion of the autonomous last mile delivery market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 has presented the world with an unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and healthcare challenge. Lockdown measures have helped to contain the spread of coronavirus, but exacted an immense economic toll. On the business side, the transport and logistic sectors are among the considerably hit. COVID-19 has created a short-term disruption and long-term structural changes due to which the e-commerce sector is experiencing a sluggish growth in new online categories such as groceries and home care. During the pandemic, families across the globe preferred to self-isolate them and opted for the method of placing online orders for their daily necessities. This has enabled the suppliers to adopt autonomous means such as drones and robots, to deliver the goods to the customer without any human involvement. The increased adoption of newer last mile options such as curbside pickup, parcel lockers, and delivery subscription were introduced, which has supplemented the last mile delivery services across different nations.

Key Findings Of The Study

By application, the retail segment dominated the global autonomous last mile delivery market in 2021, in terms of revenue.

By solution, the software segment is expected to register significant growth, registering a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

By range, short range segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

By vehicle type, aerial delivery drone segment is projected to register fastest growth in global by the end of the forecast period.

By region, North America expected to dominate the global autonomous last mile delivery market in 2021 in terms of market share.

Leading Market Players :

Flirtey, Drone Delivery Canada, Flytrex, Airbus, Amazon, JD, Marble robot, and Starship Technologies.

