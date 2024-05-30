Auditory Verbal Center Celebrates May As National Speech-Language-Hearing Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GE, U, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Auditory Verbal Center proudly announces its celebration of May as National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of communication and advocating for individuals that are deaf or hard of hearing. The Auditory Verbal Center teaches mild to profoundly deaf children to hear and speak without the use of sign language or lip reading.

With three out of every 1,000 children in Georgia born with hearing impairments, most likely someone you know has a friend or family member that knows a child affected by hearing loss. Dramatic advancements have been made over the years for these children and their families. National Speech-Language-Hearing Month provides an opportunity to recognize the remarkable achievements of individuals with hearing challenges and the dedicated professionals who support them. From audiologists to speech-language pathologists and educators, their collective efforts contribute to creating a more inclusive and accessible world for everyone.

"At the Auditory Verbal Center, we are committed to empowering individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing to thrive through innovative therapy and unwavering support. There is nothing we won't do to help a child develop listening and spoken language, so they have the literacy skills to be successful in school and later in the workforce.," said Debbie Brilling , Executive Director at the Auditory Verbal Center. "May being National Speech-Language-Hearing Month allows us to celebrate the resilience and determination of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and advocate for greater awareness and accessibility."

With offices in Atlanta and Macon, the Auditory Verbal Center is a specialized early intervention, family education program. To help overcome the barrier of transportation the Auditory Verbal Center uses teletherapy. They provide a tablet and Internet to those families without access to equipment.

The family attends a one-hour weekly therapy session and continues to follow through at home every day with activities to develop listening and spoken language. The Auditory Verbal Center empowers the parent to be the child's primary role model and teacher for their child's development.

The Auditory Verbal Center provides individualized therapy plans each week to the family and provides learning to listen kits filled with toys, various games and materials to be used while doing the activities at home. Therapy starts as early as two months old and when they graduate from the program, they are age appropriate expressively and receptively to a normal hearing child mainstreamed into a regular hearing classroom. 65% of the clients at the Auditory Verbal Center are on Medicaid, some have no insurance, and others have such high deductibles making if difficult for the family. To support these families, the Auditory Verbal Center provides scholarships and will never turn a child away because of money nor we will put a child on a waitlist.

Dr. Chelsea Tehan, pediatrician, parent to an Auditory Verbal Center graduate and appointed by Governor Kemp to the Georgia Commission for Deaf and Hard of Hearing, shared,“As a pediatrician as well as a parent of a deaf child, I know with absolute certainty my child would not be thriving without the support of Auditory Verbal Center. Their focus on providing early intervention and comprehensive services to all children regardless of their ability to pay, is truly phenomenal. There is no question the Auditory Verbal Center is a true champion of the deaf and hard of hearing children in Georgia”.

According to new data from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), lack of awareness about the warning signs of communication disorders-including hearing loss-is the leading factor that keeps families from taking action.

Hearing loss signs in children include the following:

●Does not alert to sound (birth – 3 months)

●Does not respond when you call their name (7–9 months)

●Does not follow simple directions (13–18 months)

●Shows delays in speech and language development (birth – 3 years)

●Has difficulty achieving academically, especially in reading and math

●Is socially isolated and unhappy in school

About the Auditory Verbal Center

The Auditory Verbal Center, Inc. is a premier provider of comprehensive Auditory-Verbal and Audiological Services to infants, children, adults, and their families. Through the auditory verbal approach, we teach children with mild hearing loss to profound deafness to listen and speak WITHOUT the use of sign language or lip reading. Founded in 1977 in Atlanta, AVC has grown to a larger Atlanta office as well as an additional office in Macon and teletherapy services making them accessible to children and families throughout Georgia.

