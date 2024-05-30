Insurance Institute Of India And FPSB India Sign An Mou To Advance Financial Planning Education In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, May 30th, 2024: The Insurance Institute of India (III), the federation of Insurance Institutes formed for the purpose of building academic and professional capacity for the insurance and FPSB India (Financial Planning Standards Board) entered a strategic collaboration and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing professional development within the insurance and planning sectors.



This strategic partnership will see FPSB India and Insurance Institute of India working together on several key initiatives, including a Fast Track Pathway for the III Fellows aspiring for CFP certifications. Recognizing the expertise of Fellow members of III, this collaboration will provide them with exclusive entry to the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) through the Fast Track Pathway, enabling them to leverage their existing knowledge and skills for advanced certification.



Speaking at the MoU signing Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India, "Our partnership with the Insurance Institute of India marks a significant milestone in our efforts to elevate the standards of financial planning and insurance education in India. Together, we will create pathways for professionals to achieve new heights in their careers and better serve the needs of their clients."



Shri S. N. Satpathy, Secretary General of the Insurance Institute of India, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to join hands with FPSB India. We are confident that the collaboration will bring significant benefits to our Fellow members and the industry at large. By combining our strengths, we can provide unparalleled opportunities for professional growth and development in the financial planning ecosystem of the country."



FPSB India and III pledged to organize joint events, Management Development Programs (MDPs), and Executive Development Programs (EDPs). These initiatives aim to provide high-quality training and development opportunities for professionals in both sectors.



The two organizations will collaborate to co-create and launch joint certification courses on topics of mutual interest. These courses will address the evolving needs of the industry and equip professionals with the latest skills and knowledge. FPSB India and III will also work together on research projects, surveys, and questionnaires to generate valuable insights and contribute to the advancement of the insurance and financial planning community.



The MoU between FPSB India and Insurance Institute of India signifies a commitment to excellence and innovation in the fields of insurance and financial planning. Both organizations look forward to a fruitful partnership that will drive the industry forward and benefit professionals and consumers alike.



MOU with Insurance Institute of India was signed at III Mumbai campus in the presence of Mr. S. N. Satpathy, Secretary General, III; Mr. P. Jaipuria, Director, III; Dr. Ramesh Satuluri, Assistant Professor (Research), III among other faculties and III officials.



About FPSB India:



FPSB India is the leading financial planning body in India and is dedicated to establishing, upholding, and promoting professional standards in financial planning throughout India.

FPSB India offers the globally recognized CFP certification, which represents excellence in financial planning through rigorous competency and ethical standards. It is home to over 2,731 CFP professionals in India and part of a global network of organizations representing more than 223,770 CFP professionals worldwide.



FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program.



FPSB Ltd. owns the CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and the outside the United States. FPSB Ltd. licenses these marks to FPSB Institute India Pvt. Ltd to administer CFP certification in India. For more information, visit fpsb



About INSURANCE INSTITUTE OF INDIA



Insurance Institute of India (INSURANCE INSTITUTE OF INDIA) was formed in 1955 as a Federation of Insurance Institutes for the purpose of building academic and professional capacity for the insurance industry. The Indian Insurance Industry, SAARC countries and many other developing insurance markets recognize the Institute as a pioneer in insurance education, that addressing the causes of building and developing professionalism and responds to the academic needs of the industry. INSURANCE INSTITUTE OF INDIA certifications are internationally recognized. INSURANCE INSTITUTE OF INDIA works closely with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in conducting mandatory training and testing of insurance intermediaries. INSURANCE INSTITUTE OF INDIA works in collaboration with prestigious bodies like the Institute of Global Insurance Education (IGIE), International Insurance Society (IIS), Insurance Development Forum (IDF), Chartered Insurance Institute (CII-UK), American Institute for Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters (AICPCU), Federation of State Insurance Organizations of SAARC Countries, Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Universities and other academic bodies.

