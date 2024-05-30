Deputy Chief Heydar Mammadov: Over 2.5M Manats For Environmental Protection Fund

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



During a in Ganja, Deputy Chief Heydar Mammadovannounced that over 2.5 million manats have been contributed to thestate fund for environmental protection, Azernews reports.

The conference, titled "Environmental Crimes: Education andLegal Regulation," was organized by the General Prosecutor's Officein Ganja. Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov emphasized thesignificance of coordinated efforts among state institutions, lawenforcement agencies, and courts, as well as the importance ofeffective environmental laws and legal innovations in promoting aclean and healthy environment.

He highlighted ongoing comprehensive measures undertaken by theprosecutor's office, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecologyand other state bodies, aimed at addressing environmental issues,safeguarding the environment, and restoring ecological balance.

Mammadov disclosed that in the past year, 133 criminal casesrelated to environmental offenses were initiated and forwarded forinvestigation by the General Prosecutor's Office. Additionally,proceedings were initiated for 36 administrative violations, and 33cases resulted in presentations to relevant organizations forrectifying legal violations and addressing underlying causes.

Furthermore, Mammadov noted that in 2023, a total of 2,655,000manats were allocated to the state fund for environmentalprotection.