Kuwait Oil Up By 86 Cents Wed. To USD 86.39 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 86 cents to USD 86.39 pb on Wednesday , compared to USD 85.53 pb recorded on Tuesday, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. At the global level, the price of the brent crude dropped 62 cents to USD 83.60 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate lost 60 cents to USD 79.23 pb. (end) km

