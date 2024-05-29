Spanish Footballer Salgado Visits Petra

A former right-beck of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team Michel Salgado visited Petra with his family on Saturday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Former real madrid player Michel Salgado and his family visited the rose-red city of Petra on Saturday and toured its historical and archaeological attractions.

Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and tourism Region Authority Fares Breizat received the Spanish star on Sunday over means to develop sports in Petra and the caretaking of age groups and youth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During his visit to Petra, Salgado was briefed on the tourist importance of the city as one of the Seven Wonders of the World and one of the most prominent tourist attractions in the region and beyond.

Salgado voiced his happiness to visit Petra, describing it as a“historical and beautiful opportunity” to check on the monuments and archaeological facilities in Petra.