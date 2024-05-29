Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) Announces Kolos Copper-Gold Project Expansion, Addition Of New Exploration Targets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) , a mineral exploration company focusing on the identification, acquisition and advancement of mineral properties, has

significantly increased the size of its Kolos Copper-Gold Project. The 75% expansion was a result of staking; the project increased from approximate 140 km

to 240 km, with the new mineral claims focused on northern expansion, following an extension of the north-trending Fanta Fault. In addition, Torr Metals announced that it has assembled a field team in preparation for the 2024 field season to conduct early reconnaissance at multiple newly identified exploration targets,

including a new mineralized outcrop discovery at the Vik Zone.“By securing these new claims at low cost, we've strategically expanded our footprint to include highly prospective ground to the east and north, incorporating the historical Ram soil anomaly as well as multiple new exploration targets,” said Torr Metals president and CEO Malcolm Dorsey in the press release.“While our main focus remains on the more advanced drill-ready Lodi, Kirby, Ace, Rea and Clapperton Zones, the new discovery of the Vik Zone demonstrates the effectiveness of our exploration model in finding highly anomalous mineralization in unexplored areas. As such this expansion further enhances our long-term growth potential and places us in a favorable position for potential new grassroots discoveries in the upcoming 2024 field season.”

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~240-kilometer

Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, please visit



