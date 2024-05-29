Look: UAE's Second Hollywood-Style Sign Breaks World Record

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 3:42 PM

Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 4:45 PM

UAE has added another world record to its kitty - its Hollywood-style Liwa marker has become the world's tallest landmark sign. Interestingly, it has beaten Dubai's Hatta mountain marker to claim the first spot.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office announced about the new Guinness World Record title on Wednesday.

Built 197 metres above sea level on a hill, the metal installation in Al Dhafra region weighs 49 tonnes and is 23.5m tall.

The Hatta sign, which is atop Hajar mountains, is 19.28 metres tall. The US banner is 13.7 m tall.

The Liwa structure is part of Al Dhafra Region Municipality's series of initiatives to enhance the region's appeal as a premier culture and tourism destination in Abu Dhabi.

