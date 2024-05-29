Baku Hosts Inaugural Sea Breeze Padel Cup International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul

The Azerbaijan Tennis Federation has brought together localtalents alongside players from Bulgaria, Turkiye, Georgia and SaudiArabia for the debut of the "Sea Breeze Padel Cup" in Baku, Azernews reports.

Over 50 competitors will vie for victory in the tournament'sinitial round, scheduled to conclude on May 30, followed by thecommencement of the second stage.

The event, supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports andjointly organized by the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation and "SeaBreeze Resort," will culminate on June 2.

Winners will receive cash prizes: 1000 euros for first place,600 euros for second place, and 400 euros for third place.