'I'm Perfectly Healthy', Naveen Patnaik On PM Modi's 'Concern' About His Health

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his last leg of campaigning in Odisha on Wednesday, took a dig at the health condition of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to which the veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader said he is "perfectly healthy".

PM Modi during his address at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district stated that a special committee will be set up after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms the government in Odisha to probe into the deterioration of the health condition of CM Patnaik during the last one year.

"All the well-wishers of CM Patnaik are worried as to how his health deteriorated so much all of a sudden in the last one year. Whenever some close associates of CM Patnaik meet me these days, they must discuss the health condition of Naveenji. They inform me that Naveen Babu isn't able to do any work by himself. Those who are associated with Naveenji for years believe that there may be some conspiracy behind the deterioration of his health," said PM Modi.

"Is the lobby enjoying power behind the scenes in the name of Naveen Patnaik is involved in the worsening health condition of Naveen Babu. A committee will be formed after BJP comes to power in Odisha to probe into the health condition of CM Patnaik," PM Modi added.

Responding to PM Modi's statement on his health, CM Patnaik said: "I understand that the Prime Minister during a public meeting in our state today stated that I am in bad health, and he wants to institute an inquiry to inquire into this matter. If he was so concerned about my health, and he stated in public before that I am a good friend of his. All he has to do is to pick up the telephone and ring and ask me about my health."

CM Patnaik said that some leaders of BJP, both in Odisha and Delhi, have been spreading rumours about his health condition for the last 10 years.

"Let me assure the Prime Minister that I am perfectly healthy and I have been campaigning in our state for the last one month. Instead of concerning himself about such rumours, he should concentrate on the revision of coal royalty for our state and also our demand for a special category state which we have been making for years. This will benefit the people of Odisha with all that funding," CM Patnaik added.