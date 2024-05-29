Qatar Airways To Introduce Complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi Onboard

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi |The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Airways announced through its X account that it is the first leading airline in the MENA region to collaborate with SpaceX and Starlink to bring about new Wi-Fi advancements.

This complimentary, ground-breaking service will enhance our passengers' onboard experience with boundless entertainment and information options.

Three Boeing 777-300s will be the first aircrafts in Qatar Airways' fleet to be upgraded with Starlink's game-changing, ultra-high-speed, low-latency Wi-Fi onboard by the last quarter of this year.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“This exciting collaboration with Starlink is a testament to our customer-first mindset and commitment to elevating our passengers' experience to unprecedented heights, as we continue furthering our innovative offerings to meet and exceed passengers' expectations throughout their journey with Qatar Airways.”

Passengers can enjoy complimentary ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi of up to 500 Megabit per second per plane to access a variety of internet-based services such as streaming of their favourite entertainment and sports videos, online gaming, enriched web-browsing and much more.

This enhancement marks the beginning of a comprehensive rollout strategy, set to extend across the entire modern Qatar Airways fleet within the next two years.