The Gilmore Car Museum Announces Nick Lacasse As New Executive Director

Newly appointed Executive Director of the Gilmore Car Museum, Nick LaCasse

LaCasse brings extensive non-profit and leadership experience, and will usher in a new chapter rooted in the Road Ahead Sustainability Plan.

- Executive Director Nick LaCasseHICKORY CORNERS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gilmore Car Museum announces today that Nick LaCasse will join the team as the new Executive Director, starting in June 2024. He will replace current Interim Executive Director Michael Spezia, who will stay on for a period of time to ensure a successful transition. LaCasse spent the last six years as the Director of Marketing and Guest Experience at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama.“I am extremely excited to start this new chapter, especially with a nationally renowned museum such as the Gilmore Car Museum. I look forward to bringing a different perspective to the team, with the singular goal of advancing the Museum's mission,” stated incoming Executive Director Nick LaCasse. With the departure of Spezia, the Gilmore Car Museum conducted a thorough and comprehensive search for a new Executive Director to ensure the Museum was poised for continued success going forward.“I've greatly enjoyed my 19 years at the Gilmore Car Museum, and I am very proud of many of the things we were able to accomplish. I depart happy, knowing that the Museum is in more than capable hands. I'm confident that Nick and the team will expand the reach of our mission,” added current Executive Director Michael Spezia.Originally from Minnesota, LaCasse started his career after receiving a B.A. and Masters of Arts from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Since then, he has amassed over a decade's worth of experience at the US Space & Rocket Center and the Greenbrier Historical Society prior to his role at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. A major contributing factor to LaCasse's decision to head north was his shared dedication of telling American history through the lens of the automobile.About Gilmore Car MuseumThe world-renowned Gilmore Car Museum – North America's largest auto museum with more than 400 vehicles on display -- is located midway between Chicago and Detroit, just 20 minutes north of Kalamazoo, or 45 minutes south of Grand Rapids. The museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, whose mission is to tell the history of America through the automobile .Learn more at GilmoreCarMuseum.# # #

