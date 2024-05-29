TIJUANA FLATS GIVES TASTEBUDS A FIESTA WITH FLATS STREET FOOD FEST

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indulge in street festival vibes this summer with bold Tex-Mex flavors, starting June 3

MAITLAND, FL, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tijuana Flats , the restaurant known for its bold flavors and colorful experiences piled high with big-hearted service, is giving street festival vibes this summer with bold Tex-Mex flavors. Starting Monday, June 3, 2024, Tijuana Flats is turning up the fiesta with the Flats Street Food Fest. Crunch into the Grilled Street Corn Tacos, smash a Truckin' Good Fry Bowl, roll into the Stuffed Street CornBurrito, or start the party with the Loaded Street Fries. The Flats Street Food Fest is only around for a limited time, so enjoy it before it rolls out of town.“Summer is on the way and we're heating up the season with our Flats Street Food Fest! We are excited to share these delicious offerings that are full on flavor and feel like a fiesta with every bite,” said Dave Cain, Director of Marketing for Tijuana Flats.“At Tijuana Flats, we're not shy and love to go loud with our dishes. Each of the Street Food dishes packs a delightful punch that we're sure will have guests coming back for more.”The Flats Street Food Fest features four mind-blowing dishes with Tijuana Flats' signature in yo' face flavors. Make your tastebuds do the happy dance with these street-inspired offerings.Grilled Street Corn Tacos: Blackened chicken or steak topped with corn salsa, queso fresco, and garlic lime sauce served in two grilled jalapeno cheese tortillas. Served with freshly made chips.Truckin' Good Fry Bowl: Blackened chicken or steak with seasoned crinkle cut fries, topped with corn salsa, garlic lime sauce, queso fresco, and chili lime seasoning. Served with freshly made chips.Stuffed Street Corn Burrito: Blackened chicken or steak, seasoned crinkle cut fries, corn salsa, garlic lime sauce, queso fresco, and chili lime seasoning wrapped in a grilled jalapeno cheese tortilla. Served with freshly made chips.Loaded Street Fries: Seasoned crinkle cut fries topped with corn salsa, chili lime seasoning, queso fresco, and garlic lime sauce.The Flats Street Food Fest and other Tijuana Flats favorites are available for dine-in, takeout, online ordering, or delivery. Sign up for Flathead Rewards and receive a Free Trio just for joining, plus earn bonus points for referring a friend. Download the app via Google Play or the App Store.For more information about Tijuana Flats, including locations and menu, visit tijuanaflats or follow them on social @tijuanaflats.About Tijuana FlatsTijuana Flats, a fast-casual, Tex-Mex restaurant, founded in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, has 91 company-owned and franchised restaurants located in Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee. With bold flavors and colorful experiences piled high with big-hearted, over-the-top service, Tijuana Flats boasts a menu consisting of fresh, made-to-order tacos, burritos, and other Tex-Mex appetizers, entrées, and desserts. For more information, visit tijuanaflats.

