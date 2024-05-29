Neo Banking Market Dazzling Worldwide With Major Giants Atom Bank, Bunq, Monese, Revolut, Qonto

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Neo Banking Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2024-2030. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Neo Banking industry. These insights help business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improve profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Ally Bank (United States), Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Bunq (Netherlands), Chime (United States), Current (United States), Monese (United Kingdom), Monzo (United Kingdom), N26 (Germany), Qonto (France), Revolut (United Kingdom), Simple (United States), Starling Bank (United Kingdom), Tinkoff (Russia), TransferWise (United Kingdom), Varo Money (United States).Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Neo Banking market to witness growth a CAGR of 47.5% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Neo Banking Market Breakdown by Application (Enterprise, Personal) by Service Type (Loans, Mobile Banking, Payments and Money Transfer, Checking/Savings Account, Others) by Account Type (Business Account, Saving Account) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).By end users/application, the market is sub-segmented as: Enterprise, PersonalBreakdown by type, the market is categorized as: Loans, Mobile Banking, Payments and Money Transfer, Checking/Savings Account, OthersPlayers profiled in the report: Ally Bank (United States), Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Bunq (Netherlands), Chime (United States), Current (United States), Monese (United Kingdom), Monzo (United Kingdom), N26 (Germany), Qonto (France), Revolut (United Kingdom), Simple (United States), Starling Bank (United Kingdom), Tinkoff (Russia), TransferWise (United Kingdom), Varo Money (United States)Regional Analysis for Neo Banking Market includes: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etcThe Global Neo Banking Market study covers ongoing status, % share, upcoming growth patterns, development cycle, SWOT analysis, sales channels & distributions to anticipate trending scenarios for years to come. It aims to recommend an analysis of the market by trend analysis, segment breakdown, and players' contribution in Neo Banking market upliftment. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, and further broken down by 18+ jurisdictions or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries, etc.Have different Market Scope & Business Objectives; Enquire for customized study @For Consumer-Centric data, demand-side or survey analysis can be added in the final deliverable as part of customization that would include analysis and consumer behavior of Neo Banking Market by demographic factors such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education. {*subject to data availability and feasibility}Consumer Traits Includes Following Patterns**Consumer Buying patterns (e.g., comfort & convenience, economical, pride)Customer Lifestyle (e.g., health conscious, family orientated, community active)Expectations (e.g., service, quality, risk, influence)Major Highlights from the Global Neo Banking Market factored in the Analysis:Neo Banking Market Measures & Parameters Addressed in Study: The report highlights Neo Banking market features such as segment revenue, weighted average selling price by region, capacity utilization rate, production & production value, % gross margin by company, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking of the finished product in Neo Banking Industry, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and % CAGR.Major Strategic Neo Banking Market Developments: Activities such as Research & Development (R&D) by phase, ongoing and completed Merger & Acquisition (M&A) [deal value, purpose, effective year], Joint ventures (JVs), Technological tie-ups, Suppliers partnerships & collaborations, agreements, new launches, etc taken by Neo Banking Industry players during the projected timeframe of the study.What unique qualitative insights are included in Neo Banking Market research study?The Global Neo Banking Market report provides rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. To gain a deep dive analysis; qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics {drivers, restraints & opportunities}, PESTLE, 5-Forces, Feasibility study, BCG matrix (% Share vs % Growth), SWOT by players, Heat Map analysis, etc have been provided to better correlate key players product offering in the market.Buy Latest Edition of Study @Extracts from Table of Contents:1. Neo Banking Market Overview- Market Snapshot- Definition- Product Classification2. Neo Banking Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Restraints......- Market Factors Analysis3. New Entrants and Entry-barriers4. Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives- Manufacturing Process Analysis- Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers5. Global Neo Banking Market Competition by Manufacturers (2023-2024)6. Neo Banking Market Value [USD], Capacity, Supply (Production), Consumption, Price, Export-Import (EXIM), by Region (2019-2030).......7. Neo Banking Revenue (Value), Production, Sales Volume, by Region (2024-2030)8. Neo Banking Market Trend by Type {Loans, Mobile Banking, Payments and Money Transfer, Checking/Savings Account, Others}9. Neo Banking Market Analysis by Application {Enterprise, Personal}10. Neo Banking Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis- Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers (2021-2024E)- Manufacturers Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT, etc)- Connected Distributors/Traders- Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players............To review full table of contents, click here @Thanks for reading Global Neo Banking Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like America, LATAM, Europe, Nordic nations, Oceania, Southeast Asia, or Just Eastern Asia.

