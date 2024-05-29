Adrija On Replacing Sana Sayyad In 'Kundali Bhagya': 'Challenge Lies In Ensuring Continuity'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Adrija Roy, who has replaced Sana Sayyad as Palki in the show 'Kundali Bhagya', feels that the challenge lies in ensuring continuity and not letting the viewers feel an abrupt shift in the personality.

The upcoming episodes will introduce an all-new Dr Palki Khurana portrayed by Adrija, as Sana is all set to embrace motherhood.

"I have received a warm welcome from the people of the show, the co-actors, the director, the production team... All are great, hardworking individuals, and I am truly excited to join the team. 'Kundali Bhagya' is an iconic show, and the way Palki's character is written is what excited me to take up this role," Adrija said.

"When you take on a character previously played by another actor, the challenge lies in ensuring continuity and not letting the viewers feel an abrupt shift in the personality. I will try my best to entertain the audience, and give my 100 per cent. I am really looking forward to a positive response from the viewers," she added.

'Kundali Bhagya' airs every day at 9:30 p.m. on Zee TV.