               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India: Six Babies Killed, Some Critical After Huge Fire At Delhi Children's Hospital


5/29/2024 7:53:07 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 9:27 AM

As many as six newborns have lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar in the late hours of Saturday.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, a total of 12 children were rescued, out of which six have died, one is on the ventilator and five are admitted to the hospital.


The rescued newborns have been shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU hospital.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


On information, police officials and firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire.

A fire officer said, "At 11:32 pm, the Fire Service Control Room received information that a fire has broken out in a hospital...a total of 16 fire tenders reached the spot. Fire has been extinguished completely. Two buildings were affected by the fire, one is the hospital building and the other a residential building. Some 11-12 people were rescued and they were taken to hospital. Further details will be shared later."

The incident comes on a day when 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a game zone.

ALSO READ:

  • India: 20 killed in massive fire at game zone in Gujarat
  • At least 14 killed, 3 injured in Vietnam house fire
  • At least 9 dead as stage collapses at Mexico campaign rally
  • India: Two people killed after luxury car hits motorcycle in Pune

MENAFN29052024000049011007ID1108270519


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search