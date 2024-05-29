(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 29th, 2024: Bata India announces the appointment of Deepika Deepti as the Head of Marketing. With over 2 decades of experience in Marketing & Business roles at leading brands & an in-depth knowledge of Indian and International retail industry, Deepika is set to steer Bata India's Marketing mandate. A true culture shifter, Deepika is known for bringing in & nurturing the Sneaker culture in India through her roles at Adidas & CAMP SMA; in her new role at Bata India Limited, Deepika is set to uphold & elevate a new stylish trajectory for the brand in fashion and lifestyle space.



During her tenure at adidas, she played a pivotal role in driving business growth for India and Emerging markets alongside flipping the script for the sneaker industry in India with adidas Originals, Yeezy & Neo. As the Chief Executive Officer at CAMP SMA she spearheaded the portfolio of Bhaane, Veg Non Veg, and a strategic partnership with Nike India. Prior to joining Bata India, Deepika held the position of Senior VP of Marketing at Metro Brands Ltd, where she defined a new trajectory with Takes you to the new campaign for metro shoes, as well as activating a modern cultural movement for Fitflop and Fila.



Commenting on the appointment, Gunjan Shah, MD & CEO, Bata India said, â€œAs Bata India continues to innovate and adapt to evolving consumer preferences through premiumization, Casualisation and building strong style credentials, I am confident that Deepikaâ€TMs expertise in driving business growth and building strong brand equity will reinforce our position as the industry leader.â€



Commenting on her appointment, Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India said, "Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for close to a century. I am excited for this new journey & canâ€TMt wait to bring in unique experiences for Bataâ€TMs vast portfolio of brands! I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging our collective expertise to further strengthen the brand's position in the market."



Deepika is an alumnus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, where she specialized in Accessory and Apparel Design. With her strong track record in driving retail growth, streamlining operations, and forming partnerships, she is set to contribute to Bataâ€TMs continued success.



About BATA India:



For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for Indian consumers, serving 250,000 customers every day in 2022. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to its customers' diverse needs and preferences to become the country's largest footwear retailer and manufacturer. Its expansive retail network consists of 2,150+ stores (Company Owned, Franchise, and Store in-store point of sales). Augmented by thousands of multi-brand outlets and a robust omnichannel presence across D2C and marketplaces, Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually.

