Eaton Opens New Manufacturing Base In Finland To Meet Growing Demand For Its Energyaware Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems

(MENAFN- 3BL) HELSINKI, Finland, May 28, 2024 /3BL/ - Eaton, the intelligent power management company, has opened a new state-of-the-art campus in Helsinki to boost its capacity to manufacture and supply Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, including its latest product, the Eaton 9395X.

Eaton is one of the world's largest manufacturers of three-phase UPS systems and the company's investment in its new Helsinki campus is driven by strong growth in its business. UPS systems are in high demand, particularly in the data centre sector where the heavy processing requirements of AI applications and digital data management make continuous power supply vital, and the need for expansion likely. UPS systems are also used extensively in commercial and industrial buildings and within the healthcare sector to protect against supply interruptions or voltage fluctuations.

The new Eaton 9395X occupies a footprint up to 30% smaller than similar UPS models, which is clearly a benefit in a data center expansion scenario. The 9395X which is based on silicon carbide converters is also more energy efficient, and equipped with Eaton's proprietary EnergyAware technology, which prioritises system continuity yet supports the provision of demand response services to national grids.

Dr Karina Rigby, president, Critical Systems, Electrical Sector, EMEA, Eaton, said:“EnergyAware makes it possible for businesses, especially data centres, to sell flexibility services to the grid - an attractive revenue source which also delivers considerable sustainability benefit. This is because flexibility helps grid operators to bring more renewable energy on to the grid, thus offsetting the carbon impact of the flexibility provider. Supporting the energy transition in this way helps bridge the flexibility gap between the amount of variable renewable energy needed, and the corresponding flexibility required to balance it.”

Philippe Perrot, business unit general manager, Critical Power Solutions, Electrical Sector, EMEA, Eaton, further explained the rationale for the new campus:“Our business is growing so fast that we had outgrown our existing factory in the Helsinki region. Our new site is much bigger and designed to support outstanding customer experience. It will supply UPS systems primarily for data centres, but also for healthcare, commercial and marine sector applications, and introduce customers to the benefits of our associated low voltage product portfolio. In fact, we are already working toward expanding in Helsinki. We will grow the existing 390-strong workforce with the addition of at least 100 new employees.”

Petri Koskinen, plant manager, Helsinki, Finland, will oversee much of the continuing growth:“This is an exciting place to work for professionals in the critical power arena.” he said:“We have a rich knowledge base in Helsinki, having manufactured UPS and power conversion technology here since 1962, and we will build on that heritage. The sustainability credentials of our campus are notable, with the energy efficiency features of the building and its operation designed to be leading edge and ISO 50001 compliant.”

