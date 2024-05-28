PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia, PT. Wahana Duta Jaya Rucika Sign Mou To Increase Plumbing Personnel Competency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEKASI, WEST JAVA, INDONESIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia (IAPMO) and PT. Wahana Duta Jaya Rucika (Rucika) have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of cooperating to increase personnel competency in the field of plumbing.As stated in the MoU, concrete steps and commitments to cooperation between IAPMO and Rucika include plumbing system training activities, personnel certification for plumbing systems, and development of standards related to plumbing systems and products. The MoU was signed by IAPMO Group Chief Technical Services Officer Tom Palkon and witnessed by PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia management, including Senior Vice President Shirley Dewi, during a ceremony at the Rucika Institute.”This collaboration between IAPMO and Rucika is an important milestone not only for the pipe and plumbing equipment industry in Indonesia, but also for creating new jobs for certified skilled workers in Indonesia, especially in the field of plumbing installation,” Palkon said.“Employing certified plumbers provides assurance of the quality of the piping system. IAPMO is one of the most experienced plumbing professional certification agencies, and this collaboration aims to increase awareness of the importance of good standards among players in the plumbing sector," said Yustinus D. Sigit, Rucika chief commercial officer Project Channel.IAPMO is committed to improving the health and safety of the Indonesian people through quality plumbing system products and installations that meet applicable standards. The lack of properly installed quality plumbing systems can lead to such problems as inefficient water treatment and contaminated water, which can spread many diseases. The World Health Organization estimates that 88% of diarrhea cases worldwide are caused by water that is unsafe for consumption and inadequate sanitation.A good plumbing system needs to be supported by quality products and installations that meet the standard SNI 8153:2015, Plumbing Systems in Buildings, so it can be long-lasting and avoid negative impacts on health and the environment. With nearly 100 years of experience in the field of plumbing systems, The IAPMO Group aims to improve public health, protect the environment and provide access to clean water by increasing public awareness of the important role of a good plumbing system. One of the leaders in the Indonesian plumbing industry, Rucika has similar goals, providing products that meet national and international standards while following the latest developments in plumbing technology.For more information regarding PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia's services, please visit .PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia provides testing, inspection, training and certification services.PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia is a subsidiary of The IAPMO Group.For more information about The IAPMO Group, please visit .

Roy August

PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia

...