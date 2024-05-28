Akshay Oberoi Reveals He Faced 'Cultural Challenges, Serious Racism' In America

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has opened up about his upbringing in the US and the cultural challenges he faced there.

Akshay, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming courtroom drama 'Illegal 3', was born in New Jersey, US. He pursued Theater Arts and Economics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

During a candid conversation, Akshay shared the difficulties he encountered while growing up in the US.

The actor said: "I grew up in America facing cultural challenges. My home was very desi, so our lifestyle, food, and everything were pretty similar to how it is here. When I was 10-12 years old, I wanted to be an actor."

"There was no chance for me to succeed there, as we used to face serious racism in the industry. It is the same now as well, but I had mentally prepared myself that I had to come here and pursue my dreams, as I have always been a big fan of Bollywood," added Akshay, who was last seen in the movie 'Fighter'.

After moving to India, Akshay performed in plays at the Prithvi Theatre and received training from Kishore Namit Kapoor.

Meanwhile, 'Illegal' season 3 also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Ira Dubey, and Satyadeep Misra. It will be streaming from May 29 on JioCinema Premium.