'Do You Know Him?' US Teen Instagram Post On Anant Ambani's Identity Goes Viral Netizens Say, 'He Can Buy Your Country'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Who doesn't know Anant Ambani? The Ambanis recently hosted their youngest son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat's Jamnagar and had guests including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg Rihana among other celebrities.

Recently, a New York teen Instagram post gained Netizens' attention who clicked a picture with Anant Ambani in New York, however, was unaware of his identity. In the video posted, Anant Ambani was seen walking with his dog in New York streets Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations to take place in Italy | 8 pointsIn her post, the user named Bethany Zesu mentioned that she took a photo with him after noticing others taking pictures with him. She asked,“Do you guys know who it is?\"Her post gained a lot of views and Netizens commented with hilarious comments joking about his immense wealth user wrote,“You just touched 59 billion USD”“He is the real-life Richie Rich,” another user commented.“Only his watch have more value than entire Pakistan GDP,” another user joked Read: 'One thing stands out...': Here's what Bill Gates said on Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding celebration“He's that man who can buy the whole city you're living in and the people with their clothes,” some other commented.“The one who made dance SRK, Amir and Salman Khan together at his pre-wedding”“dog belt cost will be more than your clothes”“Tera Ghar ismein chale jaenge pure ka pura”“His pre-wedding is done by the dividend received by his father”Meanwhile, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are all set to host Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations in Italy between 28 May to 1 June. It is expected that actors, cricketers, businessmen and celebrities would mark their presence at the event Read: Rihanna's performance shot on iPhone 13 Pro at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, claims photographerEarlier on Monday, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, and Anil Ambani were seen at Mumbai's private airport. The luxury cruise will embark on a picturesque 4,380-kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back. Around 800 guests will mark their presence on the luxury cruise liner, reported Deccan Chronicle. The celebration will start with a welcome lunch, followed by a 'Starry Night'- themed evening gala on 29 May. The guests will land in Rome for a tourist day out on 31 May and they will land in Cannes for a masquerade bash on 31 May. The festivities will end on 1 June at Italy's Portofino, the couple are set to marry in July reportedly in London. The couple engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.



MENAFN28052024007365015876ID1108264073