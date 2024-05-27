Yemen's Houthis Say They Attacked Three Ships In Red Sea, Indian Ocean

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, May 28 (NNN-SABA) – A military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis, announced yesterday that, they had launched attacks on three ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

“The first (attack) targeted an American ship, Larego Desert, in the Indian Ocean, the second targeted an Israeli ship (MSC Mechela), also in the Indian Ocean. The third targeted the ship (Minerva Lisa) in the Red Sea,” Yahya Sarea said in a statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Sarea said that, the Houthis also launched drone attacks against“two U.S. warships in the Red Sea, and the hits were accurate,” vowing to continue attacks until Israel stops its war in Gaza.

No public information could be found for the first two ships, but multiple maritime traffic trackers showed a Marshall Islands-flagged Largo Desert tanker, en route from Durban, South Africa to Beira, Mozambique had been active in the area.

Online tracker Marine Traffic showed Minerva Lisa was a crude oil tanker located in the Red Sea earlier in the day.

On Friday, the Houthis claimed they launched a missile attack against an Israeli ship, Essex, in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Houthis began, last Nov to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones, targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-SABA