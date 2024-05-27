Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez 60-Year-Old Miss Buenos Aires, Failed As Miss Argentina

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez,
a 60-year-old lawyer who was crowned
Miss Buenos Aires
last April, which earned her the right to compete in
Miss Argentina, sought to make history as the oldest representative to compete in Miss Universe, however, the woman's dream vanished in the haze of sequins and glitter that flooded the national beauty pageant.
Rodríguez, a hospital legal advisor whose entry into the competition had been applauded as a triumph over age discrimination in a youth-obsessed world, failed to win the
Miss Argentina
crown. But she did take home the title of
“best face,” one of several categories in the contest, including best evening dress, best swimsuit and most elegant.
The national contest was held Saturday, May 25, in which 28 contestants, including Rodríguez, sought to become
the representative of Argentina for Miss Universe, and although the sexagenarian did not get the desired crown, she did manage to become one of the fifteen finalists.
During the pageant she thanked everyone who celebrated her success in the Miss Buenos Aires pageant last month. Her victory there, after Miss Universe removed its long-standing age limit, generated a frenzy of global media attention that lifted her from obscurity to local fame.
"What happened has made me see that a new opportunity has opened up for many people who may have been facing challenges," Rodríguez said backstage in her red dress.
In the final, the representative of Córdoba, the
29-year-old actress and model Magalí Benejam
was chosen as the new Miss Argentina. The young woman will represent the South American country in the world competition to be held in Mexico City next November.
In fact, Benejam was another of the contestants who also benefited from the rule changes at Miss Universe, since at 29 years old, her victory would have been impossible in the past since the organization limited the age of contestants to 28 years.
In recent years, as #MeToo and social justice movements spread around the world, Miss Universe was quick to persuade skeptics that it was more about minds and spirits than bodies. She eliminated many controversial eligibility requirements, opening the field to married, pregnant, lesbian and transgender women, and removed all mention of“beauty” from her website.
However, as the contest highlighted empathy, confidence and authenticity as feminine ideals, the mentions of“young woman” remained in force and, with them, the ban on crow's feet.
