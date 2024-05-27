(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sport for Development and Peace (SDP), as outlined by the United Nations International Task Force on SDP, is a transformative tool for positive social change. Maclovio Yañez Villagrán , an oil businessman and leader of Núcleo SEPEC , underscores its significance in fostering development, particularly in disadvantaged communities in Tabasco, offering a beacon of hope for a brighter future.



Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda, the global commitment recognizes sports as a powerful catalyst for sustainable progress. This vision, championed by Maclovio Yañez Villagrán and Núcleo SEPEC, emphasizes the growing influence of sports in achieving broad development and peace objectives, instilling confidence in our strategic direction.



The integration of sports into development agendas offers a promising path to amplify efforts toward the SDGs. According to the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace (UNOSDP), sports-based interventions have shown tangible results in improving educational outcomes, with sports-incorporated programs registering a 10% increase in school attendance, especially in marginalized communities.



Additionally, the economic dimension of sports plays a significant role. The global sports industry generates an estimated $500 billion annually, providing employment opportunities and economic stimuli, especially in developing regions.



Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, also the owner of the Racing FC Porto Palmeiras football club, goes beyond the sporting aspect to become a platform for promoting values and community cohesion.



Through initiatives like Racing FC, he prioritizes the comprehensive training of young talents, investing in sports infrastructure, and professional development in Tabasco and Boca del Río.



These projects illustrate how sports can be an agent of social and entrepreneurial change, underscoring the importance of a comprehensive vision encompassing technical training, continuous education, and promoting positive values within the community.



In this vein, Maclovio Yañez Villagrán recognizes the opportunity afforded to him as the director of Núcleo SEPEC, a leading company in the Mexican oil and gas sector. He hopes to drive high-impact social platforms and carry out projects such as the intervention at the Sports Unit.



Núcleo SEPEC, a Mexican conglomerate with over two decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, stands out as a beacon of innovation.



According to Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, the company has solidified its leadership position by offering global cutting-edge solutions for well interventions. Additionally, Núcleo SEPEC, certified under ISO 9001, ISO 45001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 standards, rigorously adheres to international best practices in quality management, health, safety, and the environment.



With successful forays into Middle Eastern markets, Núcleo SEPEC has become a reliable partner in regions such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. It focuses on specialized services such as flexible pipe operations and computer simulations, consolidating its position as a key player in the industry.

