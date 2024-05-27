SRH Owner Kavya Maran Encourages The Team To Be Proud Of SRH's Success This Season, Despite The Loss Finals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) SRH owner Kavya Maran urges the team to take pride in their performance in the IPL final, despite their loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran encourages the team to be proud of the IPL final effort, despite the loss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kavya Maran bid a tearful farewell to Sunrisers fans, waving goodbye from the Chepauk stan after the end of the finals.

Throughout the IPL 2024 season, Kavya Maran the co-owner of SRH attended all of the games of her team and was delighted to see the success.

Following KKR's third IPL title win, Kavya Maran visited the SRH dressing room to congratulate the team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a record-breaking season, setting the highest-ever IPL total in the league stage.

Kavya Maran praised her team's (SRH), stating they redefined T20 cricket and received widespread acclaim.

Despite the loss, Kavya emphasized the team's achievement and urged them to take pride in their performance in the final.