CHRMP Announces Strategic Partnership With Horn Trainings, Division Of 4C Solutions In Djibouti For HR Training Programs

CHRMP and Horn Trainings Join Forces to Provide Top-Tier Training and Certification Programs.

4C solutions is a pioneer in East African market

offering myriad of services in many domains, from consulting to training.

BANGLORE, INDIA, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Certified Human Resource Management Professional (CHRMP ), a global leader in HR certification and training, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Horn Trainings, a division of 4C Solutions. This collaboration aims to broaden CHRMP's reach and enhance the accessibility of its acclaimed HR certification programs to professionals across diverse regions.Empowering HR Professionals to ExcelWith this partnership, Horn Trainings will serve as CHRMP's exclusive channel partner, delivering a range of CHRMP's esteemed HR certification programs, including HR Analytics, Compensation & Benefits, Competency Mapping and Behavioral Event Interviewing (BEI). This alliance will empower HR professionals with globally recognized certifications and practical skills essential for excelling in today's dynamic HR landscape.At CHRMP, we empower HR professionals by equipping them with practical, globally recognized competencies, fostering a sense of empowerment and ambition. Our certifications are designed to transform potential into prowess, enabling HR professionals to navigate the complexities of the industry with confidence and expertise.Expanded Program OfferingsCHRMP's expanded program offerings include:HR Analytics Certification : Master data-driven decision-making and strategy formulation.Compensation and Benefits Planning: Design effective compensation systems that align with organizational goals.Behavioral Event Interviewing Certification: Refine talent acquisition skills to identify the best candidates through evidence-based interviewing techniques.Competency Mapping Certification: Develop frameworks that align employee skills with business needs.Vision and Mission that ResonatesCHRMP's vision is to set the global standard for HR training, fostering a community where professionals can thrive and contribute to the success of their organizations. Our mission is to deliver transformative education that bridges the gap between traditional HR practices and modern demands.Here is what the leaders of SARL and Ripples Learning (CHRMP) have expressed about this partnership.“As Horn Trainings, a division of 4C SARL, we are excited to announce our partnership with CHRMP, a globally recognized, cost-effective HR certification program. CHRMP's practical and industry-oriented approach ensures competency and empowers professionals to excel in the dynamic field of Human Resources. This collaboration enables us to offer our clients access to high-quality HR training that aligns with international standards and best practices. Together with CHRMP, we are dedicated to equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their HR roles and contribute to organizational success”Dr. Saleh Moumine Abdi, Director, 4C SARL."I'm excited to share a new, transformative chapter in CHRMP's journey through our partnership with Horn Trainings in Djibouti. This collaboration not only marks our expanding global presence but also reinforces our commitment to nurturing talent worldwide with culturally rich learning experiences. At CHRMP, we empower HR professionals by enhancing their practical skills and offering a platform that recognizes and nurtures their ambitions. Partnering with Horn Trainings, a leader in educational excellence in Djibouti, aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide accessible, competency-based, industry-oriented training with significant impact,"Animesh Rai, Co-Founder, CHRMP.About CHRMPCertified Human Resource Management Professional (CHRMP) is a globally recognized HR certification provider, dedicated to advancing the field of human resources through innovative and comprehensive training programs. Our certifications are trusted by professionals and organizations worldwide.About 4C Solutions4C Solutions is a pioneer in the East African market, offering a myriad of services in many domains, from consulting to training. It is a registered business group in Djibouti which provides products and services ranging from consulting, commerce, coaching, and communication. The services and products are extended to clients with the highest level of professionalism and trending market needs.Join us in transforming the landscape of Human Resources into a more competent, strategic, and inclusive domain.

