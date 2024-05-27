(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Four ISIS terrorists from Sri Lanka arrested at Ahmedabad airport | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Monday, May 20, 2024
Four ISIS terrorists from Sri Lanka arrested at Ahmedabad airport

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four ISIS terrorists, all of whom are Sri Lankan nationals, at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat ATS has taken the suspects to an undisclosed location for intensive questioning, reported TV9 Gujarati. The precise motive behind their presence at the Ahmedabad airport is not clear.

Security has been heightened across the airport.

The arrests were made ahead of the arrival of three IPL teams at the Ahmedabad airport for the qualifier and eliminator games.

In March, two top-rung leaders of ISIS in India were arrested near the international border after they crossed over from Bangladesh. The arrested ISIS cadres were identified as Harish Ajmal Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi, a resident of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, and Anurag Singh alias Rehan, a resident of Panipat in Haryana.

Both individuals were described as highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders of ISIS in India, involved in various activities including recruitment, terror funding, and planning terror acts using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

“They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts by means of IEDs at several places across India,” the police official said.

According to the STF, several cases were registered against these two by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi and ATS, Lucknow. (Hindustan Times)