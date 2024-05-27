Amir Receives Call From President Of European Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this morning from HE Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.