Dubai's Three-Day Super Sale Returns This Weekend With Epic Discounts Of Up To 90 Per Cent

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Save big at over 2,000 participating outlets and 500 top brands across the city from 31 May to 2 June 2024

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 27 May 2024: Dubai's highly anticipated 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) brings the city's biggest shopping weekend from 31 May to 2 June 2024. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the city's favourite shopping extravaganza offers residents and visitors incredible savings of up to 90 per cent at over 2,000 participating outlets and 500 top brands.

Shoppers can find unbeatable deals on everything from fashion and beauty to electronics, homeware, and much more. 3DSS is the perfect time for shopping enthusiasts across the city to refresh summer wardrobes, find the perfect gift for loved ones, or get a head-start on Eid shopping.

Exclusive bargains will be on offer across an extensive selection of popular brands including IKEA, Homes R Us, Watsons, FACES, Nine West, Hour Choice, Damas, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, H&M, Lululemon, Sun & Sand Sports, Skechers, Baby Shop, Lego, Samsung, Sharaf DG, and many more.

Adding even more value to the shopping experience, those who spend AED 1,000 or

more at Dubai Festival City Mall during 3DSS will receive 10 per cent cashback on a Festival City Mall Gift Card; while BLUE rewards members will receive additional cashback worth 12.5 per cent.



