UN Security Council approves resolution to safeguard humanitarian personnel

(MENAFN) The Security Council convened on Friday and unanimously adopted Resolution 2730, which emphasizes the imperative for all states to uphold and safeguard humanitarian personnel, as well as UN and associated personnel. This resolution garnered support from 14 out of the 15 council members, with Russia opting to abstain from voting.



In addition to urging states and parties engaged in armed conflict to adhere to applicable international humanitarian law at all times, the resolution underscores the necessity for full compliance with obligations under international human rights law and international humanitarian law. Specifically, it emphasizes the obligation to ensure the protection of humanitarian personnel and UN-affiliated personnel.



The resolution vehemently condemns any form of violence directed at humanitarian personnel and UN-associated personnel, including sexual and gender-based violence, threats, and intimidation, as well as attacks on their facilities and assets. Furthermore, it urges all parties involved in armed conflicts to abide by the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution during hostilities, refraining from targeting objects vital for the survival of civilian populations.



Moreover, the resolution calls for an immediate cessation of indiscriminate use of explosive devices that contravene international humanitarian law, emphasizing the importance of implementing effective measures to mitigate the risks associated with such weapons. Through this comprehensive resolution, the Security Council reaffirms its commitment to promoting and protecting the safety and well-being of humanitarian workers and UN personnel operating in conflict zones worldwide.

MENAFN27052024000045015839ID1108260259