Russia Deploys Two Warships To Black Sea, No Missile Carriers


5/27/2024 2:18:20 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 on Monday, 27 May, Russia withdrew two warships from the Black Sea.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Faceboo by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read also: Russia deploys one submarine to Black Sea

At the same time, there are no enemy ships in the Azov and Mediterranean Seas.

As reported by Ukrinform, rescue operations are underway in the temporarily occupied Crimea in Sevastopol Bay for the Russian missile carrier Cyclon , which was hit by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on 19 May.

UkrinForm

