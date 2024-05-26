(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Event Released at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to Encourage and Recognize Students with Outstanding Academic and Moral Performance and Active Participation in Community Service HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2024 - Education is not just about imparting knowledge to students, but also cultivating morals and ethics. Fung Wing Education and Tuen Mun District School Information Sharing Facebook Group (Platform) Co-Host the First "2024 Outstanding Student Awards " on May 5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. In his opening remarks, Mr. Cheng, founder of Fung Wing Education , said that during the pandemic, everyone faced different challenges. Even excellent students would encounter difficulties and adversity. In addition to academic excellence, students should also have good qualities like leadership, social responsibility, personal morality and problem-solving ability, with problem-solving ability being the most important. He hoped that through this award, outstanding students with diverse strengths could be discovered. By sharing their inspiring stories, students could motivate others with positive messages and bring positivity. Parents were also encouraged to take their children out of school more to actively participate in different group activities and provide appropriate challenges to cultivate qualities beyond academics.





Founded by Mr. Kang, the Tuen Mun District School Information Sharing Facebook Group (Platform) has over 10,000 members and is dedicated to promoting information exchange and educational development among schools and parents in the Tuen Mun District. The platform aims to recognize and encourage excellent performance by schools and students through this event, hence the collaboration with Fung Wing Education for this election.



Many principals and guests attended the press conference, including Ms. Lau, Principal of Yan Oi Tong Madam Lau Wong Fat Primary School; Ms. Tsang, former Principal of PLK HKTA Yuen Yuen Primary School; Mr. Lai, Principal of The Yuen Yuen Institute Chan Kwok Chiu Hing Tak Primary School; and Ms. Leung, Founder of Beacon College. All expressed strong support for the event and believed that schools placed great emphasis on moral education after resuming normal classes to cultivate good student morals. In addition to guest sharing, there was a lion dance and Chinese drum performance by students from Yan Oi Tong Madam Lau Wong Fat Primary School. Booths for rainbow tossing and capsules were also set up for parents and children to interact and immerse in the lively atmosphere together.



To ensure the fairness of the election, Fung Wing Education has invited former Secretary for Education of Hong Kong, Eddie Ng (GBS, JP); Ms. Tsang, former Principal of PLK HKTA Yuen Yuen Primary School and Ms. Leung, founder and Chairperson of Beacon College and BExcellent Group to serve as judges. Each school can send 8 students to participate, and individuals can also enter the competition. Schools can select their student representatives based on five main criteria: academic performance, leadership skills, social responsibility, personal morality, and problem-solving ability. The election includes preliminary and final selections. Contesting students will meet the judges individually and in groups, answering questions and sharing personal experiences. In addition to having the opportunity to win awards, especially senior primary students, participants can enhance their personal expression skills, learn interview techniques, and prepare for future secondary school interviews through this competition.



「2024 Outstanding Student Awards 」has begun accepting nominations, with the deadline at the end of June. Preliminary and selective rounds will take place in early July. In August, award certificates will be presented to winning students at Yan Oi Tong Madam Lau Wong Fat Primary School. In December, winning students will be invited to share sessions and seminars at AsiaWorld-Expo. Judges will assess participating students based on their academic performance, social responsibility, personal morality, leadership skills and problem-solving abilities. Five winners will be selected from each category. Winning students will each receive an award certificate, trophy and HK$5,000 scholarship. The prizes are very generous.



Registration Date:From now to June 30

Participating categories:

Junior Group:P1-P3

Senior Group:P4-P6

Secondary Group:F1-F6

Award:Certificate, trophy and scholarship of HK5,000



The top three Best Exemplary Students in Academic and Moral Excellence will receive:

1. Certificate

2. Trophy

3. Scholarship of HKD5,000

4. Invitation to a media interview arranged by Fung Wing Education

5. Participation in a sharing session held at AsiaWorld-Expo



The twelve Outstanding Exemplary Students in Academic and Moral Excellence will receive:

1. Certificate

2. Trophy

3. Scholarship of HKD2,000

4. Invitation to a media interview arranged by Fung Wing Education

5. Participation in a sharing session held at AsiaWorld-Expo



The forty-five Exemplary Students in Academic and Moral Excellence will receive:

1. Certificate

2. Trophy

3. Scholarship of HKD500



The schools of the awardees of the "2024 Outstanding Student Awards" will receive a commemorative trophy.



Fung Wing Education

Address:Room 221, 2/F, Tuen Mun Parklane Square 2 Tuen Hi Road, Tuen Mun

Tel..+852 3543 5726



Website:

Facebook:

Instagram:







