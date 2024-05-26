Khasawneh, UK Lower House Speaker Talk Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and the Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, Sunday discussed ties, regional developments and the Israeli war on Gaza and its fallout.Khasawneh praised the UK support for Jordan. "The two countries share many values and principles to enhance global security and peace and fight terrorism."He discussed His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to rein the Israeli war on Gaza and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid "comprehensively and sustainably."Khasawneh urged enabling international relief organisations and UNRWA to perform their work to mitigate the repercussions of the humanitarian situation in the embattled enclave. Some 190 UN staff were killed in the ongoing Israeli war, according to UN News.He expressed hope for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that would pave the way for talks to establish an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, warning against the "danger" of Israel's military operation in Rafah.Khasawneh warned that the "brutal" Israeli war against Gaza "threatens the entire region and leads to expanding the circle of conflict"On Jordan's national reforms, he discussed the general frameworks of the comprehensive modernisation project with its three political, economic and administrative tracks, adding that parliamentary elections are scheduled in September.He explained that the upcoming elections will support candidates from political parties, women and younger Jordanians.On economic modernization, Khasawneh said it seeks to enhance economic growth rates, attract investments, provide job opportunities, and enhance the role of the private sector.He said that Jordan has completed a new national programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has passed the programme's first review, adding that Jordan's sovereign credit rating was raised by international rating institutions, which reflects confidence in the Jordanian economy.On administrative modernisation, he said it would improve public services, noting reforms in vocational and technical education.He discussed Jordan's challenges in hosting more than 1.3 million Syrian refugees and the pressure they pose on water, health and education in light of the limited international support for the Jordanian response plan to the Syrian crisis.He explained that Jordan is strengthening the capabilities of the Jordanian Armed Forces and the security services in combating smuggling.Hoyle, in turn, praised the "close and historical" ties between the two kingdoms, expressing best wishes for Jordan's comprehensive modernisation project.