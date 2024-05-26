Israeli Occupation Murders 35,984 Palestinians, Injures 80,643 In Aggression On Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli occupation murdered at least 35,984 Palestinians and injured at least 80,643 others since the beginning of its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Health authorities in Gaza explained in a statement today that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) committed eight massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, murdering 81 Palestinians and wounding 223 others, in the past 24 hours.

Image shows a Palestinian woman holding the shrouded body of a child killed in Israeli bombardment, at a health clinic in the area of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 26, 2024. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

Many victims remain either under the rubble or on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them, the statement added.

On its 233th consecutive day, the occupation's intense and unprecedented Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip continues from all sides (air, land and sea), murdering and injuring tens of thousands of Palestinians, and causing a humanitarian catastrophe of countless martyrs, wounded and missing Palestinians, as well as a massive destruction of vital infrastructure and facilities in the Gaza Strip.