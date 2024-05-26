Amir To Visit Cyprus And Greece

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will head Monday to the Republic of Cyprus on an official visit, followed by a state visit to the Hellenic Republic, at the invitation of the two countries' leaders.



During the two visits, HH the Amir will hold discussions with the presidents and senior officials of the two friendly countries, on to ways to enhance cooperation relations, in addition to exchanging views on various regional and international issues of common concern.



HH the Amir will be accompanied by an official delegation.